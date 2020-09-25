 

Minutes of Kværner ASA's Extraordinary General Meeting 25 September 2020

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 25 September 2020 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Kværner ASA was held today, 25 September 2020 at Snarøyveien 20, 1360 Fornebu, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, including approval of the merger plan dated 17 July 2020 regarding the contemplated merger with Aker Solutions ASA (the "Merger"). Please refer to previous stock exchange notices published by Kværner ASA and the Exempted Document dated 4 September 2020 for more information regarding the Merger.

Minutes for Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 is attached to this release and are published on www.kvaerner.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Øyvind Halvorsen, VP Treasury, Kvaerner, +Mob: +47 976 97 620, email: ir@kvaerner.com  

Media:
Torbjørn Andersen, Head of Communications & IR, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@kvaerner.com

About Kvaerner
Kvaerner is a project execution specialist and a trusted advisor for our customers. We provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and deliver advanced offshore and onshore installations around the world.

We have offices in seven countries and approximately 2 800 employees. Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) has the highest priority in our work, and we aim to deliver technology and solutions in a safe and sustainable way. Our passion, experience and expertise realise values for costumers and societies. Kværner ASA, through its subsidiaries and affiliates is an international contractor and preferred partner for operators and contractors within oil and gas, renewable energy and in the field of engineering and fabrication.

In 2019, Kvaerner's Field Development segment had consolidated annual revenues of NOK 9.4 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 June 2020 of NOK 9 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

