PsyTech Hosts Live Investor Conference & Webinar October 27, 2020 and Closes Transaction with One of the Largest Psychedelic Conferences PsyTech.biz

PsyTech Summit 2020 will be a one-day, international event bringing together decision makers, investors, clinicians, thought leaders, and advocates for the purpose of advancing psychedelics
science, business, and reform. https://www.psytech.biz
MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”) today announced upcoming PsyTech Summit 2020, taking place on October 27th. This will be a one-day, international event bringing together decision makers, investors, clinicians, thought leaders, and advocates for the purpose of advancing psychedelics science, business, and reform. The Summit will cater to thousands of virtual attendees as well as live guests at select city hubs across four continents. Ehave, Inc. is excited to have closed the modified transaction of PsychedeliTech.
In order to access the event and benefit from the advanced networking opportunities and the virtual expo, you will need to set up your PsyTech Summit profile on our premier and easy-to-use event platform. Registration is complimentary, but virtual attendees should register as early as possible in order to set their PsyTech Summit profile.
Distinguished speakers at our upcoming PsyTech Summit 2020 include:
- Dr. Julie Holland is a psychiatrist and psychopharmacologist, and author of the New York Times bestseller Moody Bitches and Weekends at Bellevue.
- David Nutt is a psychiatrist and the Edmond J. Safra Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology in the Division of Brain Science, Dept of Medicine, Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College London.
- Dr. Beatriz Caiuby Labate (Bia Labate) - Executive Director of the Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines (http://chacruna.net).
- Rick Doblin, Ph.D., is the founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).
- Keren Tzarfaty, Ph.D. is the co-founder of the Hakomi Institute of Israel a trainer for MAPS in Israel (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies).
- Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., is Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins.
- Tomas Páleníček, MD, PhD. - leader of a translational team of young scientists at the National Institute of Mental Health in the Czech Republic.
- Timothy Ko - Former Director of Hyperbridge Technology.
- Madison Margolin is Co-Founder and Managing Editor of DoubleBlind, a biannual print magazine and digital media company at the forefront of the rapidly growing psychedelic movement.
- Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris Founder of the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London in April 2019, the first of its kind in the world.
- Tania de Jong AM is one of Australia’s most successful female entrepreneurs and innovators having developed 5 businesses and 3 charities over 3 decades.
- Dr. Adele Lafrance is the clinical investigator and strategy lead for the MAPS-sponsored MDMA-assisted psychotherapy study for eating disorders, and a collaborator on the Imperial College study for psilocybin and anorexia nervosa.
- Dr. Andrew Hegle has been an adjunct professor of Pharmacology at the University of British Columbia since 2015.
- Reid Robison, MD MBA is co-founder at Cedar Psychiatry, and serves as Medical Director of Center for Change, a top Eating Disorder program.
- Shelby Hartman is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of DoubleBlind, a biannual print magazine and digital media company at the forefront of the rapidly growing psychedelic movement.
- Del Joly former business development for Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF).
This year’s Summit will cater to thousands of virtual attendees as well as a smaller group of live guests hosted by our international hubs, which will be live streaming from their host cities. We are excited to launch a cutting edge event that integrates Covid-safe yet intimate in-person networking alongside a virtual summit reaching thousands across the global psychedelic community.
