PsyTech Hosts Live Investor Conference & Webinar October 27, 2020 and Closes Transaction with One of the Largest Psychedelic Conferences PsyTech.biz

MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”) today announced upcoming PsyTech Summit 2020, taking place on October 27th. This will be a one-day, international event bringing together decision makers, investors, clinicians, thought leaders, and advocates for the purpose of advancing psychedelics science, business, and reform. The Summit will cater to thousands of virtual attendees as well as live guests at select city hubs across four continents. Ehave, Inc. is excited to have closed the modified transaction of PsychedeliTech.