 

Cavotec’s Nomination Committee ahead of Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 15:30  |  104   |   |   

The Nomination Committee of Cavotec SA (“Cavotec”) consists of members appointed by Cavotec’s Board of Directors, in accordance with Cavotec's Internal Regulations. However, the composition of the members of the Nomination Committee presented below is in line with the recommendations of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The main purpose and responsibility of the Nomination Committee is to present proposals for the election and remuneration of the Chairman and the Board of Directors as well as the Auditors to the Annual General Meeting 2021. 

The Board of Directors has decided that the four largest shareholders, representing 63.1% of the vote, and the Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors shall be represented in the Nomination Committee. On 31 August 2020, the four largest shareholders recorded in the company’s share register were Bure Equity AB (36.2% of the vote), AP4 (9.8% of the vote), Lannebo Fonder (8.7% of the vote) and Nomina SA (8.4% of the vote).

Upon nomination from the major shareholders, the Board of Directors has appointed the following representatives to the Nomination Committee:

  •  Henrik Blomquist, who represents Bure Equity AB
  •  Thomas Ehlin, who represents The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4)
  •  Claes Murander, who represents Lannebo Fonder
  •  Fabio Cannavale, who represents Nomina SA 
  •  Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors 

The above calculation is based on 94,241,329 shares, which represents the total number of ordinary shares in Cavotec.

Cavotec’s Annual General Meeting for the financial year 1 January 2020 – 31 December 2020 will be held on 27 May 2021. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to evaluate the proposals received with due care, proposals must be submitted by no later than 18 March 2021. The Nomination Committee’s proposals will be presented in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2021 and on the company’s website.

Shareholders in Cavotec should send proposals to the Nomination Committee by email to nomination@cavotec.com.

ENDS


For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:30 CEST on 25 September 2020.

About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec’s innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

Attachment


Cavotec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Banque De Luxembourg Integrates Marketaxess’ Axess IQ Order & Execution Workflow Solution
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Cavotec e-truck charging wins major award
08.09.20
Invitation to Investor Information Meeting