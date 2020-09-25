Partners Value Split Corp. Announces $100,000,000 Public Offering of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell 4,000,000 Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11 (the "Series 11 Preferred Shares") to a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. on a bought deal basis.



The Series 11 Preferred Shares will be issued at a price of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $100,000,000. The Series 11 Preferred Shares will carry a fixed coupon of 4.75% and will have a final maturity of October 31, 2025. The Series 11 Preferred Shares have a provisional rating of Pfd-2 (low) from DBRS Limited. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to partially fund the redemption of the Company’s Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 6.