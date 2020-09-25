Partners Value Split Corp. Announces $100,000,000 Public Offering of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11
TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell 4,000,000 Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11
(the "Series 11 Preferred Shares") to a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. on a bought deal
basis.
The Series 11 Preferred Shares will be issued at a price of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $100,000,000. The Series 11 Preferred Shares will carry a fixed coupon of 4.75% and will have a final maturity of October 31, 2025. The Series 11 Preferred Shares have a provisional rating of Pfd-2 (low) from DBRS Limited. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to partially fund the redemption of the Company’s Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 6.
The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or part prior to closing, to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 Series 11 Preferred Shares at the same offering price, which, if exercised, would increase the gross offering size to $150,000,000. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 6, 2020.
The Company owns a portfolio consisting of 119,611,449 Class A Limited Voting Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (the “Brookfield Shares”) which is expected to yield quarterly dividends that are sufficient to fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares and to enable the holders of the Company’s capital shares to participate in any capital appreciation of the Brookfield Shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. BAM owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, BAM offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. BAM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.
