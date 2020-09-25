About the audited annual consolidated and standalone financial statements for the year 2019 of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) informs that the audited separate and consolidated financial statements of the Company for year 2019 (hereinafter, the financial statements) will be published by 23 October 2020, not until 30 September 2020 as announced previously.

The date of publication of the financial statements has been postponed in connection with the Company’s US subsidiary’s liquidation process. On 10 September 2020, the liquidation plan of the US subsidiary was submitted for an approval to the Bankruptcy Court of the United States. In such circumstances, the auditors of the Company must perform additional financial statement audit procedures to validate the assumptions underpinning estimates of the recoverable amount of the US subsidiary’s debts in the balance sheet of the Company as at 31 December 2019.