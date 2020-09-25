Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Aktia Life Insurance Ltd Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hammarén, Juha

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20200925115015_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: MONEY MARKET INSTRUMENT (WITHOUT IDENTIFIER)

Instrument name: Aktia Bank Plc’s certificate of deposit

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Unit price: 99.99152 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 99.99152 PCT

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. 010 247 6348

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

