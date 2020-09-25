Aktia Bank Plc Managers’ Transactions
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
25 September 2020 at 4.30 p.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aktia Life Insurance Ltd
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hammarén, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20200925115015_3
Transaction date: 2020-09-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: MONEY MARKET INSTRUMENT (WITHOUT IDENTIFIER)
Instrument name: Aktia Bank Plc’s certificate of deposit
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Unit price: 99.99152 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 99.99152 PCT
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. 010 247 6348
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in
digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds
internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7
billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.
