 

Update Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of “VILNIAUS BALDAI” AB and draft decisions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 16:00  |  104   |   |   

On initiative and decision of the company the ordinary General Meeting of the Public Liability Company “VILNIAUS BALDAI” shall be convened at Savanorių ave. 178B, Vilnius on 8th of October 2020, 10:00 AM (the company’s code 121922783, headquarter address Municipality of Vilnius city, Vilnius LT-03154, Savanorių ave. 178B).

Registration of shareholders shall start at 9:30 AM. Only the persons who are shareholders of the company at the end of the account day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, which is the 1st of October 2020, shall be entitled to attend the meeting and vote in it.

The Agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of “VILNIAUS BALDAI” AB shall include the following items:

1. Elections of the Audit Company and establishment of conditions for payment for audit services.

Draft decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of “VILNIAUS BALDAI” AB:

1.1. To select the Limited Liability Company “Grant Thornton Baltic”, the company’s code 300056169, headquarter address Municipality of Vilnius city, Vilnius, Upės st. 21, , to perform the audit of Annual Financial Statements for the period of 2020-2021.

1.2. To determine the following payment conditions for performed audit:
Remuneration for audit of the set of the Annual Financial Statement for each year – 19 000 EUR, excluding the value added tax. The value added tax shall be calculated and paid additionally under procedure provided by laws.

1.3. In the event of additional services under the audit agreement, the audit company shall be paid additional remuneration. The amount of it shall be determined based on hourly rates of employees of the Private Liability Company “Grant Thornton Baltic” taking part in performance of additional services.

1.4. Additional remuneration shall be paid after completion of additional services.

2. Election of the Company's Management Board members.
Draft Resolution:
Elect Vytautas Bučas, Dalius Kaziūnas and Andrius Anusauskas for the new term of 4 (four) years to the Management Board of Vilniaus baldai AB.

3. Approval of Company‘s Remuneration policy
Draft Resolution:
Attached as a separate document.

Shareholders can get acquainted with documents related to the Agenda of the meeting, draft decisions on each item of the Agenda and documents that have to be provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as other information related to exercise of rights of the shareholder in the premises of “VILNIAUS BALDAI” AB at the address Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B during business hours.

