CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-10-02
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2028-05-12
|
1060
|SE0009496367
|0.75 %
|1,500 +/- 500
|
2029-11-12
|
1061
|SE0011281922
|0.75 %
|1,500 +/- 500
Settlement date 2020-10-06
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on OCT 2, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 1 500 million in issue SGB 1060 and 1 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON OCT 2, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
