 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

25.09.2020, 16:20  |  49   |   |   

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-09-29

  

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million
2022-06-01 2206 SE0009269418 0.25 % 1,100 +/- 250
2023-11-13 2311 SE0010948240 1.00 % 1,100 +/- 250
2025-05-12
 2505
 SE0011414010
 1.00 %
 1,100 +/- 250
2026-11-12
 2611
 SE0012569572
 1.00 %
 1,100 +/- 250

Maximum volume 4 310 million in total


Settlement date 2020-10-01

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on SEP 29, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 100 SEK million in issue 2206, 2311, 2505, and 2611.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON SEP 29, 2020     


For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se


