 

Breathable Films Market worth $3.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Breathable Films Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane), End-Use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric), And Region (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, ME&A) – Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Breathable Films Market is estimated to be USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 to 2025. The Breathable Films Market is driven by growing awareness regarding health and hygiene and increasing usage of breathable films in premium hygiene products in both developed and developing countries.

Polyethylene-based breathable film type estimated to be the largest type of breathable films

Polyethylene-based breathable films type accounts for the largest of the total Breathable Films Market in 2019, in terms of value. Polyethylene-based breathable films will remain the dominant type during the forecast period due to their lower cost as compared to other types of polyolefin films. The major application of polyethylene breathable films is in hygiene applications in products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence, and sanitary napkins.

Medical application: the fastest-growing application for breathable films

The Breathable Films Market size in the medical application is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of breathable films in this application is growing due to the increased use of breathable films in the manufacturing of surgical drapes, surgical gowns, patient gowns, back-table covers, operation bed covers, mayo stand covers, and gloves. This is fuelled by rising demand for healthcare facilities and increasing per capita spending in healthcare in the developing countries and increasing old age population and increased usage of disposable drapes and gowns in the developed countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened the growth of breathable films in the medical application. The pandemic has created large scale shortages of medical supplies such as masks, gloves, personal protective equipment (PPE) kit and other medical products. Many of the developed countries have to rely on China to meet the essential medical supplies. The countries are expected to be better prepared for a next time and is expected to increase the investments into the production of medical supplies locally.

