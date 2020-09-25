 

ErosSTX Secures Over $100 million in Sales at Toronto International Film Festival

25.09.2020   

ErosSTX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) (“Eros STX”), a global entertainment company, announced today that it has secured over $100 million in sales on five new films, a record achievement for the Company. This demonstrates the strength and vitality of the international film market and the continued demand for strong new projects. The new film sales are an exceptional result from last week’s Toronto International Film Festival (“TIFF”), and follow a hugely successful Cannes Virtual Market in June this year.

ErosSTX has a combined global footprint and reach across five continents and more than 150 countries as well as a flair for creating content that entertains hundreds of millions of people around the world with hits such as Bad Moms, Hustlers, and many more. This success has enabled the Company to create a vast distribution network driven by a seasoned and knowledgeable distribution team.

The Company’s ability to remain nimble and mitigate market uncertainties allows it to de-risk and monetize the film slate at a pre-sales stage. The Company’s strategy and executive experience not only demonstrates confidence in the current markets, but also indicates that the demand for all formats of high quality movie experiences remain high.

“We are now closing the books on the best-ever sales we have seen coming out of TIFF,” said John Friedberg, President of ErosSTX International. “This is significant for our company and our industry as it shows the strength of the international marketplace and the demand for high-quality content. This level of activity, especially against the backdrop of a global pandemic, confirms the long-term health of our international partners, our business and the direction in which we are heading.”

ErosSTX closed pre-sales on the following films at the TIFF:

  • Guy Ritchie's Five Eyes, starring Jason Statham
  • Copshop, an action-thriller directed by Joe Carnahan, starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo
  • Devotion, director JD Dillard’s historical war epic starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell as elite US Navy fighter pilots, from Black Label Media
  • Queenpins, a female-driven comedy that will reunite the studio with Bad Moms star Kristen Bell, and also starring Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser
  • I Care a Lot, J Blakeson’s original thriller that premiered in the festival, starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza Gonzalez, and Dianne Wiest from Black Bear Pictures

The Company anticipates further demand for content across the globe as ErosSTX continues to benefit from diversified revenue sources and consumers while we build a powerhouse between East and West. ErosSTX’s multi-channel distribution model and network will seek each opportunity to exploit the Company’s valuable content library, as well as the current and future slate with over $300 million of highly predictable aggregated future revenue.

