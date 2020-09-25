 

Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 18 September to 24 September 2020

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 September to 24 September 2020

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/09/2020

FR0013230612

3,542

22.0038

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/09/2020

FR0013230612

3,842

21.0315

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/09/2020

FR0013230612

55,234

20.3539

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/09/2020

FR0013230612

4,251

20.2278

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/09/2020

FR0013230612

20,022

19.7464

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

86,891

20.3049

 

 

