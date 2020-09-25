Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 18 September to 24 September 2020
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 September to 24 September 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
Weighted
average price
per day
Market (MIC
Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
18/09/2020
FR0013230612
3,542
22.0038
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
21/09/2020
FR0013230612
3,842
21.0315
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
22/09/2020
FR0013230612
55,234
20.3539
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
23/09/2020
FR0013230612
4,251
20.2278
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
24/09/2020
FR0013230612
20,022
19.7464
XPAR
TOTAL
86,891
20.3049
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005385/en/
