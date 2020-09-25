 

U.S. Xpress Releases Trucking Industry Forecast

U.S. Xpress, Inc., one of the nation’s largest asset-based truckload carriers by revenue, today released its September industry forecast spotlighting key economic trends and updates specific to the trucking industry. The full, detailed forecast can be found on the company blog. Three key insights include:

1. Rising Driver Turnover – As the economy slowly recovers, freight volumes will rise and drivers will become an increasingly precious commodity. In recent months, the industry has seen significant increases in driver turnover, which is exacerbated by lower CDL school enrollment and the recently launched Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

2. Diminishing Truckload Capacity – Carrier bankruptcies nearly quadrupled from 2018 to 2019 and continually rising insurance premiums will further hobble small carriers. Concurrently, new truck orders have been on a downtrend until just recently. But even this recent uptick is significantly below most analysts’ calculated replacement demand level. We’ll need to see considerable acceleration in orders to keep pace with freight volumes.

3. Overwhelming Load Volumes – Freight has continued to flow at unprecedented levels with tender volumes significantly higher than just a year ago. The pandemic has resulted in an absence of volume seasonality, where the market skipped over the usual summer lull. Many industry analysts also expect elevated freight volumes to persist through 2021.

“Each of these three themes will greatly influence trucking rates over the next four to six quarters,” said Eric Fuller, President and CEO, U.S. Xpress. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that high tide conditions will persist for a long while, so shippers and carriers will have to plan – and act - accordingly. “

About U.S. Xpress:

U.S. Xpress, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), is one of the nation’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering customers over-the-road, dedicated and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

