Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fluidigm Corporation (“Fluidigm” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLDM) securities between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Fluidigm investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/fluidigm-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 2, 2019, Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported revenue of $28.2 million, which is below analysts’ estimate of $32 million, and a net loss of $13.8 million.  

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.10, or 34%, to close at $8.05 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, after the market closed, Fluidigm reported that third quarter 2019 revenue declined 8.5% year-over-year primarily due to mass cytometry instrument sales.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.60, or 51%, to close at $2.51 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) that, as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Fluidigm securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 20, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Wertpapier


