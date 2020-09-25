Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0215 - RIKV 21 0915

Series RIKV 21 0215 RIKV 21 0915 ISIN IS0000032183 IS0000032316 Maturity Date 02/15/2021 09/15/2021 Auction Date 09/29/2020 09/29/2020 Settlement Date 10/01/2020 10/01/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.