Launch of the capital increase reserved for employees

This offer reflects the Company’s desire to involve employees not only in the Company’s development but also in the creation of economic value which enables to strengthen the employees’ sense of belonging.

Paris, 25 September 2020 - Amundi launches a capital increase reserved for employees (under the new name We Share Amundi ). This capital increase was initially announced on 31 July 2020 under the terms specified below.

The impact of this offering on net earnings per share should be negligible. The maximum number of Amundi shares to be issued will be capped at 1,000,000 shares (i.e. less than 0.5% of Company’s shares capital and voting rights).

The discount offered to employees will be 30%, as in 2019 for the previous capital increase reserved for employees, in accordance with the provisions set out in the French PACTE law1.

Eligible employees can subscribe to the offering between 28 September and 15 October 2020 included. The capital increase is scheduled for 17 November 2020 and the newly issued Amundi shares will be listed on Euronext Paris on 18 November 2020.

As a reminder, employees currently own 0.5% of Amundi’s share capital.

Terms of the capital increase

Issuer

Amundi, a French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €505,408,262.5 and with its offices located at 91-93, Boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris, France, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 314 222 902 (the “Company”).

Securities offered

The offering is a capital increase in cash reserved for employees, employees who have taken early retirement and retired employees of Amundi Group companies, who are members of the UES Amundi Company Savings Plan (PEE) or Amundi’s International Group Savings Plan (PEGI). The capital increase will be carried out pursuant to Resolution 24 of the Annual General Meeting of 16 May 2019, without preferential shareholder subscription rights.

The capital increase will be capped at 1,000,000 shares with a par value of €2.50 per share. The newly issued shares will be fully assimilated to existing ordinary shares.

Amundi will request that the newly issued shares under the offering be admitted for trading on Euronext Paris as soon as possible after the capital increase is completed, currently scheduled for 17 November 2020. These shares will be listed on the same line as the existing shares, under ISIN code FR0004125920.