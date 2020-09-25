Medallion Launches Comparative Study of Rare-Earth Element Separation Technologies

Medallion’s REE extraction process from monazite has achieved the technical milestones needed to consider binding downstream partnerships, while the Company’s improved financial position is enabling stronger commitments within the REE supply chain. Leading technologies, subject to appropriate business conditions, will be considered for partnership or investment by Medallion or its North American focused REE Consortium financial backers Talaxis Limited, (the technology metals unit of Noble Holdings) and Amvest Capital Inc., both significant Medallion shareholders.

“Medallion has identified four leading and approximately ten additional groups with potential technologies for REE separation, alongside the industry incumbent liquid-liquid solvent extraction,” said Mark Saxon, CEO & President. “There is no clear winner, and the time is therefore right to thoroughly compare downstream opportunities, with a view to achieving the lowest cost and risk partnering to provide REEs for the magnet industry. An extraction-separation technology pairing will ensure the most economic technical solutions are found in every part of the shared flowsheet. We thank Dr Eriksen for his input and analysis in this technically challenging field.”

The Company has engaged on an exclusive basis a highly regarded and independent European chemist, Dr Dag Øistein Eriksen with decades of REE processing experience. Dr Eriksen has been tasked to review and compare data from the various REE separation alternatives that are either commercially available or emerging. The review is focused entirely on the most cost-effective method for the separation of the highest value magnet metals neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) from a cerium-depleted heavy mineral sand monazite feedstock. Furthermore, the time to commercial readiness, execution risk and the environmental footprint will be key discriminating factors.