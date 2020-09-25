The health crisis and its economic consequences impacted the ADLPartner Group’s business during the first half of 2020. From the start of the lockdown, the Group rolled out a robust action plan to reduce its consequences, while protecting the health and safety of all its staff.

For the magazine and insurance business lines, the Group scaled back the volume of its prospecting campaigns, taking into account the difficulties with sending letters during the lockdown period and the decisions by certain partners to defer their customer acquisition or loyalty operations. These operations have been gradually starting up again since mid-May and their results have been significantly higher than the anticipations drawn up at the start of the crisis.

Alongside this, the magazine activities have continued moving forward with their extensive realignment. Fixed-term subscription and books, merchandise, audio and video sales under the France Abonnements brand were discontinued during the first half of this year.

The digital marketing business, which groups together the Marketing Services and Consulting activities, was affected by advertisers deferring or scaling back certain budgets faced with an unprecedented context. The Consulting business was more resilient during the first half of the year, with the Converteo subsidiary maintaining its robust development. The Marketing Services business was more affected, despite the operation at the end of January to acquire the business of Ividence, a company specialized in native advertising within newsletters.

EARNINGS

Consolidated data (€m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Net sales 64.84 66.88 -3% Operating income

% of net sales 5.84

9.0% 5.09

7.6% +15% Net income (group share)

% of net sales 3.87

6.0% 2.99

4.5% +29%

Net sales1 came to €64.8m, down 3% from the first half of 2019, with the gross sales volume2 also contracting by 3% to €136.6m.