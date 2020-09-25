Trading in Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares on Euronext Paris (ISIN: LAT - FR0000032278), which had been suspended on Friday, September 25, 2020 before Paris stock market opening time, will resume on Monday, September 28, 2020 at market opening, following the announcement of the Company's transformation plan in France aimed at ensuring its long term business sustainability and future development in the context of the health crisis.

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing, Bombardier and Mitsubishi Aircraft), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 30 June 2020, Latécoère employed 4,714 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005342/en/