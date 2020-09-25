 

Pharmagest Interactive H1 2020 Results

  Villers-lès-Nancy, 25 September 2020 - 6:30 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

                                                                                                                                

H1 2020 Results

  • A resilient business model:
    • Revenue: +1.4% to €77.93m.
    • Operating Profit: +8.4% to €20.73m.
  • Group market positions bolstered by significant acquisitions in H1.
  • Employees actively engaged in supporting healthcare professionals during the crisis.
  • Outlook:
    • Meeting the challenges of tomorrow more than ever offering promising market opportunities for the Group.
    • Strong recovery in business since early June.
    • Group targets for H2 maintained, particularly for earnings.

                         

€m H1 2020 H1 2019 Change
Revenue 77.93 76.88    +1.4%   
Operating Profit 20.73 18.65     +8.4%
Net Profit from Continuing Operations 13.50 13.18    *       +2.3%
Net Profit 13.50 14.59    *       -7.5%

                                                                                                                                                         * Pharmagest Group was impacted by a one-off deterioration in Net Profit from Continuing Operations with growth of 2.3% to €13.50m resulting from the fair value adjustment of very low risk financial investments over the medium-term plus the base effect linked to the sales of 100% of the shares of the subsidiary INTECUM to PHARMATHEK. After eliminating the impact of these exceptional events, Net Profit from Continuing Operations and Net Profit were in line with the performance of Operating Profit with growth of 9.2%.

