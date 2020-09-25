 

BIC RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Clichy, France, September 25th, 2020

The 2020 Half-Year Financial Report of SOCIÉTÉ BIC (Paris: BB) was sent to the A.M.F. – Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Paris Stock Exchange Authority) on September 25, 2020.

The document is available on BIC’s website (www.bicworld.com).

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

 

CONTACTS

 

Sophie Palliez-Capian – V.P., Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
Investor Relations Contact: Press Contacts
Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
  Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Third Quarter 2020 results October 28, 2020 Conference call and Webcast
Full Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Meeting and webcast

 

