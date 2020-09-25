 

Avaya Announces Closing of Its Senior First Lien Notes Offering, Offer to Repurchase and Extend Maturity of First Lien Term Loans and Extension of Maturity of ABL Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 20:20  |  113   |   |   

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) (“Avaya”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avaya Inc. (the “Company”) has closed its previously announced private offering (the “offering”) of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior First Lien Notes due 2028 (the “notes”). The notes bear cash interest at a rate of 6.125% per annum, payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15, beginning on March 15, 2021. The notes are the Company’s senior secured obligations and are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Avaya and each of the Company’s wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s term loan and asset-based revolving credit facilities.

The Company used the proceeds from the offering to repay and/or repurchase outstanding indebtedness under its existing senior secured first lien term loans due December 2024 (“Existing First Lien Term Loans”) and pay related fees, costs, and expenses. In addition, $800 million in principal amount of the Existing First Lien Term Loans that were not repaid/repurchased extended their maturity from December 2024 to December 2027.

Concurrently with the transactions above, the Company extended the maturity of its asset-based revolving facility from December 2022 to September 2025 and reduced the commitments thereunder from $300 million to $200 million.

“These transactions represent a significant step towards optimizing our capital structure,” said Kieran McGrath, EVP and CFO of Avaya. “We extended the weighted average tenor of our capital structure to over 6 years from 4 years and at the same time staggered our maturity profile, which provides us with greater flexibility in the future.”

The notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or for the benefit of U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws. Accordingly, the notes and the related guarantees were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Seite 1 von 3
Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Veolia Confirms Today That Engie Having Canceled Its Board of Directors Scheduled on September 25, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
Avaya Enables Students and Teachers Across the Globe to Bridge the Gap in the Digital Classroom Era
15.09.20
Avaya Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Sally
12.09.20
Avaya Announces Upsize and Pricing of Its Senior First Lien Notes Offering
10.09.20
Avaya Named 2020 STAR Award Winner for Innovation, Leadership and Excellence by the Technology & Services Industry Association
08.09.20
Avaya Announces Notes Offering
03.09.20
Teleperformance Modernizes Communications Infrastructure to Provide Exceptional Customer Experiences With Over 120,000 Avaya OneCloud Subscription Seats
02.09.20
Avaya Appoints Stephen Spears as Chief Revenue Officer