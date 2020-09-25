 

How Can China Consolidate Progress in Targeted Poverty Alleviation

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Since the launch of the reform and opening up in the
late 1970s, China has seen a sharp decline in the population living in poverty
alongside impressive economic growth. According to the World Bank's poverty
standard of US$1 per day, more than 700 million Chinese people have been lifted
out of poverty over the past four decades.

China is the first country in the world to achieve the poverty reduction goal of
the United Nations Millennium Development Goals. In China's rural areas, the
proportion of impoverished people has dropped from over 60 percent in 1990 to
below 30 percent in 2002, and further plummeted to 4.2 percent by 2014. During
this period, China contributed more than 70 percent of global poverty reduction.

According to data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics, from
the end of 2012 to the end of 2018, the impoverished population in rural China
decreased by 82.39 million-from 98.99 million to 16.6 million, with incidence of
poverty dropping from 10.2 percent to 1.7 percent over the same period.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012,
the income of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas has increased by 10
percent annually, which is 2.3 percent higher than the national average. In
2018, per capita disposable income of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas
reached 71 percent of the national average, which is 8.9 percentage points
higher than that of 2012.

Now, targeted poverty alleviation has entered the final stage. The key work
ahead is to consolidate progress in poverty alleviation, prevent those lifted
out of poverty from falling into poverty again and ensure that non-poor people,
especially those with low incomes, do not fall into poverty.

