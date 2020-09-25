 

Polaris Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 22:00  |  101   |   |   

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Scott Wine, Chairman and CEO; and Mike Speetzen, Executive Vice President and CFO.

A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 2257063.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Polaris Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Veolia Confirms Today That Engie Having Canceled Its Board of Directors Scheduled on September 25, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:15 Uhr
Indian Motorcycle Encourages Riders to Hand Down the Love of Riding With the eFTR Jr – An Electric Mini Replica of the Championship-Winning FTR750 Flat Tracker
15.09.20
Indian Motorcycle’s 2021 Lineup Delivers Next-Level Technology & Robust Suite of New Accessories – Adds Indian Vintage Dark Horse, Roadmaster Limited
10.09.20
Polaris Teams Up With Green Bay Packers for One of a Kind Partnership

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
2
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve