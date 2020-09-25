 

Novocure Honors Mesothelioma Day with Activities to Raise Awareness of Mesothelioma and Support the Community

Business Wire
25.09.2020, 22:00  |  106   |   |   

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today initiatives to bring attention to Mesothelioma Awareness Day on September 26. In partnership with the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, Novocure has arranged for 25 buildings and landmarks to be lit in blue, the color associated with mesothelioma awareness. In 18 cities across the country including New York, Miami, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle, the illumination of these locations will help paint the world blue and bring attention to this devastating disease.

Approximately 3,000 people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in the U.S. each year.

“Mesothelioma is an extremely aggressive disease, with a low median life expectancy at diagnosis,” said Mary Hesdorffer, expert mesothelioma nurse practitioner and Executive Director of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. “But appropriate guidance and care can extend survival in individual patients, which is why bringing attention to this cancer is so crucial. We applaud Novocure’s dedicated efforts to raise awareness in this disease.”

Novocure has also launched efforts to support the mesothelioma community digitally. Novocure recently created a Facebook page for the mesothelioma community: facebook.com/OptuneLua. Additionally, Novocure has provided its U.S. employees and customers content to share on their personal social channels to help #painttheworldblue online.

“Novocure is proud to help raise awareness and drive resources for mesothelioma patients and their caregivers both on Mesothelioma Awareness Day and every day throughout the year,” said Pritesh Shah, Novocure’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Whether through our ongoing efforts to bring Optune Lua to patients or raising much needed awareness of this aggressive disease, we are committed to our patient-forward mission of striving to extend cancer survival.”

About Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Malignant pleural mesothelioma, or MPM, is a rare cancer that has been strongly linked to asbestos exposure. Approximately 3,000 people are diagnosed with MPM in the United States annually. Prior to the FDA approval of Optune Lua, pemetrexed plus cisplatin was the only FDA-approved therapy for patients with MPM that could not be surgically removed.

About Optune Lua

Optune Lua is a noninvasive, antimitotic cancer treatment for MPM. Optune Lua delivers Tumor Treating Fields to the region of the tumor.

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die. Tumor Treating Fields does not stimulate or heat tissue and targets dividing cancer cells of a specific size. Tumor Treating Fields causes minimal damage to healthy cells. Mild to moderate skin irritation is the most common side effect reported. Tumor Treating Fields is approved in certain countries for the treatment of adults with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for mesothelioma, two of the most difficult cancer types to treat. The therapy shows promise in multiple solid tumor types – including some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

