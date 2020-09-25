 

NETSOL Technologies Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call to Monday, September 28 at 9 00 a.m. ET

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today announced that it has rescheduled its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call, which was previously scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020, to Monday, September 28 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time). During the call, the Company will discuss its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

NETSOL management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, September 28, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0789
International dial-in: 1-201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcasted live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of NETSOL’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through October 12, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13710936

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
investors@netsoltech.com


