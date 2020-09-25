 

Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD), the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC), and the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH) have each announced a distribution.

Ticker

Fund name

Distribution per
share

Frequency

Change from
prior distribution

EAD

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

$0.05648

Monthly

-$0.00020

ERC

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund

$0.09336

Monthly

-$0.00054

ERH

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund

$0.07200

Monthly

-$0.00033

 

 

 

 

 

The following dates apply to today’s distribution declaration for each fund:

Declaration date

  September 25, 2020

Ex-dividend date

  October 13, 2020

Record date

October 14, 2020

Payable date

November 2, 2020

These funds make distributions in accordance with a managed distribution plan that provides for the declaration of monthly distributions to common shareholders of the fund at an annual minimum fixed rate of 8% for the Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, 9% for the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund and 7% for the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund based on the fund’s average monthly net asset value (NAV) per share over the prior 12 months. Under the managed distribution plan, distributions are sourced from income and also may be sourced from paid-in capital and/or capital gains. The fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the fund on its investments and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with yield or income. Distributions in excess of fund returns will cause the fund’s NAV to decline. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan.

Wertpapier


