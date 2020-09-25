Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Fund name

Distribution per

share

Frequency

Change from

prior distribution

EAD Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund $0.05648 Monthly -$0.00020

ERC Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund $0.09336 Monthly -$0.00054

ERH Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund $0.07200 Monthly -$0.00033

The following dates apply to today’s distribution declaration for each fund:

Declaration date September 25, 2020 Ex-dividend date October 13, 2020 Record date October 14, 2020 Payable date November 2, 2020

These funds make distributions in accordance with a managed distribution plan that provides for the declaration of monthly distributions to common shareholders of the fund at an annual minimum fixed rate of 8% for the Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, 9% for the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund and 7% for the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund based on the fund’s average monthly net asset value (NAV) per share over the prior 12 months. Under the managed distribution plan, distributions are sourced from income and also may be sourced from paid-in capital and/or capital gains. The fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the fund on its investments and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with yield or income. Distributions in excess of fund returns will cause the fund’s NAV to decline. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan.