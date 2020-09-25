 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of 9F Inc. (JFU) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of 9F Inc. (“9F” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In August 2019, 9F completed its initial public offering (“IPO), selling approximately 8.9 million American Depositary Shares at $9.50 a share.

On September 24, 2020, the Company’s share price closed at $.80.

If you purchased 9F securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

