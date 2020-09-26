 

Resverlogix Provides Update Regarding Extension of its Filing Calendar

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announces that further to its September 11, 2020 press release, it continues to expect to file its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended July 31, 2020 (the “Interim Filings”) on or about October 5, 2020.

The Company confirms that the management cease trade order (“MCTO”), that the Company previously announced it was seeking, was granted by its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, in connection with the late filing of the Interim Filings. The MCTO prohibits the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company until the Interim Filings are filed and the MCTO is revoked, but does not affect the ability of other investors to trade in the Company’s securities.

Resverlogix also confirms there have been no undisclosed material business developments, since its most recent news release on September 11, 2020 regarding the status of its continuous disclosure filings, that have not been otherwise disclosed by Resverlogix by way of news release.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the anticipated timeline for filing continuous disclosure documents and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


