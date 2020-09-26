 

Updated Weather Forecast for Dry, Offshore Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 15 Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to monitor a potentially strong and dry offshore wind event forecasted to start early Sunday morning and expected to last through Monday. Given the expected weather conditions, PG&E began its one-day advance notifications to customers in areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

The anticipated scope and timing of this event has changed from earlier announcements, based on updated weather forecasts that showed stronger wind gusts in a larger portion of PG&E’s service area. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operation Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to monitor conditions closely and additional notifications will be made today to customers who may be impacted by this event.

Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff on Sunday

The potential PSPS starting early Sunday morning could impact approximately 97,000 customers in portions of fifteen counties in the Northern Sierra and North Valley. Specifically, customers in portions of Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties are being notified. The total customer impacts are currently projected to be as follows:

County

Customers impacted

Medical Baseline

Alpine

572

6

Amador

5,471

401

Butte

18,669

1,784

Calaveras

9,978

386

El Dorado

35,614

2,442

Kern

27

0

Lake

55

2

Napa

181

5

Nevada

7,345

438

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
PG&E Conducts Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Response to High-Wind Event, Scope of Event Reduced to 65,000
27.09.20
For Public Safety Due to Severe Weather and Wind, PG&E Expects to Turn Off Power to Approximately 89,000 Customers in Parts of 16 Counties
25.09.20
With High Winds and Dry Conditions Expected in the Northern Sierra and North Valley, PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba Counties
25.09.20
More Than 80 Instances of Wind-Driven Damage or Hazards Found on PG&E Power Lines That Were De-energized for Sept. 7-10 Public Safety Power Shutoff
23.09.20
PG&E Launches Portable Battery Program for Income Qualifying Customers
22.09.20
PG&E Helping Customers Prepare in Advance of Public Safety Power Shutoff Events with New Watch and Warning Notifications
18.09.20
PG&E Continues to Offer Ways to Save Energy During COVID-19
17.09.20
PG&E Provides $675,000 to Local Food Banks to Support COVID-19 Relief, Emergency Preparedness
17.09.20
‘Preparing for Public Safety Power Shutoffs’ TV Program Provides Customers with Important Information and Preparedness Tips
15.09.20
As Wildfires Burn Across California, PG&E Shares Lifesaving Tips with Customers During National Preparedness Month

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
42
PG&E Corp. ein heißes Eisen aus der Feuerhölle in Amerika/Kalifornien