ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 19th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on October 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www. servisfirstban cshares . com .

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, October 19, 2020 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until October 30, 2020.