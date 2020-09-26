 

Domestic Tourism Campaigns Support Travel Recovery, Safeguard Jobs; FINN Partners Travel + Lifestyle Releases Global Report Ahead of World Tourism Day

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.09.2020, 10:00  |  113   |   |   

Report provides an overview of innovative and domestic tourism initiatives driving recovery and safeguarding livelihoods until international tourism returns

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27, global agency FINN Partners has released a new report – Domestic Tourism – Recovery Starts at Home. The report highlights 25 of the world's most innovative and creative campaigns that showcase how domestic tourism is helping destinations recover until international travel returns.

1

As travel restrictions around the world remain in flux, the impact of the global pandemic on tourism and hospitality continues to weigh heavy. Domestic tourism is returning faster than international tourism and is proving to be the critical lifeline for the global travel industry's recovery.

Domestic Tourism – Recovery Starts at Home features domestic tourism initiatives from around the globe including: Destination New South Wales' 'Sydney Playcation' campaign, France's #CetÉtéJeVisiteLaFrance (this summer I am visiting France) incentive, Hong Kong's 'Holiday at Home' initiative, Italy's Bonus Vacanze (Holiday Bonus), Malta's voucher scheme and Visit England's 'We're Good To Go' industry standard.

Given that pre-Covid, domestic tourism was already six times larger than international tourism (UNWTO - Understanding Domestic Tourism and Seizing its Opportunities, September 2020), destinations are doubling down on domestic tourism campaigns that are creative and agile. This report analyzes how destinations are  inspiring a return to travel even during this extraordinary crisis.

Debbie Flynn, Global Travel Practice Leader, FINN Partners commented:

"In recent months, we have been forced to reset life's priorities. The passion to travel and explore is inherent in us all and there is no doubt that our inner wanderlust will be what drives us to discover overseas lands once again. In the meantime, discovering our own countries is more important than ever for protecting the travel industry. Domestic Tourism – Recovery Starts at Home  highlights some of these creative campaigns, in hope that they will inspire us and shed some light on the way forward."

For a copy of the 'Domestic Tourism – Recovery Starts at Home' report visit: https://www.finnpartners.com/perspectives/blog/domestic-tourism-eo-rec ...

About FINN Partners, Inc. 

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685964/Finn_Partners_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease