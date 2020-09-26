Domestic Tourism Campaigns Support Travel Recovery, Safeguard Jobs; FINN Partners Travel + Lifestyle Releases Global Report Ahead of World Tourism Day

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27, global agency FINN Partners has released a new report – Domestic Tourism – Recovery Starts at Home. The report highlights 25 of the world's most innovative and creative campaigns that showcase how domestic tourism is helping destinations recover until international travel returns.

As travel restrictions around the world remain in flux, the impact of the global pandemic on tourism and hospitality continues to weigh heavy. Domestic tourism is returning faster than international tourism and is proving to be the critical lifeline for the global travel industry's recovery.

Domestic Tourism – Recovery Starts at Home features domestic tourism initiatives from around the globe including: Destination New South Wales' 'Sydney Playcation' campaign, France's #CetÉtéJeVisiteLaFrance (this summer I am visiting France) incentive, Hong Kong's 'Holiday at Home' initiative, Italy's Bonus Vacanze (Holiday Bonus), Malta's voucher scheme and Visit England's 'We're Good To Go' industry standard.

Given that pre-Covid, domestic tourism was already six times larger than international tourism (UNWTO - Understanding Domestic Tourism and Seizing its Opportunities, September 2020), destinations are doubling down on domestic tourism campaigns that are creative and agile. This report analyzes how destinations are inspiring a return to travel even during this extraordinary crisis.

Debbie Flynn, Global Travel Practice Leader, FINN Partners commented:

"In recent months, we have been forced to reset life's priorities. The passion to travel and explore is inherent in us all and there is no doubt that our inner wanderlust will be what drives us to discover overseas lands once again. In the meantime, discovering our own countries is more important than ever for protecting the travel industry. Domestic Tourism – Recovery Starts at Home highlights some of these creative campaigns, in hope that they will inspire us and shed some light on the way forward."

For a copy of the 'Domestic Tourism – Recovery Starts at Home' report visit: https://www.finnpartners.com/perspectives/blog/domestic-tourism-eo-rec ...

