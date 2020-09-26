 

Kia Motors reveals new K5 and Carnival at Auto China 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.09.2020, 14:39  |  101   |   |   
  • All-new K5 sedan combines striking new styling with driver-focused interior
  • Fourth-generation Carnival offers unrivalled space and comfort
  • Kia reveals new models as part of new brand direction in China
  • Interactive exhibits highlight Kia's focus on advanced R&D, cutting-edge technology and high-octane motorsport competition in China

SEOUL, South Korea and BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors Co. (DYK) is welcoming the start of a new era for the brand with the Chinese-market debut of the new Kia K5 and Kia Carnival at Auto China 2020 in Beijing.

Group Photo with Kia Carnival MPV

Kia's presence at the show highlights the wealth of research and development that has gone into the brand's products, which aim to attract a young, trend-setting audience. This is matched by a highly experiential Auto China exhibition, allowing visitors to interact and engage with Kia's latest vehicles and technologies.

"At Auto China 2020 we are revealing more about our mid- to long-term strategic vision, and showing the direction in which we are taking the Kia brand," said Li Feng, General Manager for DYK. "Our latest models such as the K5 and Carnival will spearhead this evolution, with each providing stylish and high-tech mobility to trend-setting drivers. These are revealed alongside our high-performance China Touring Car Championship competitor, as well as unique displays designed to engage users with our cutting-edge 'connected car' and production technologies."

Under its TECH (Turbo, Electrification, Connectivity, Hybrid) strategy, DYK plans to offer competitive new technologies and vehicles for the next 10 years. The strategy will also see DYK become a leader in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector by 2030, with NEV sales set to account for 30 percent of DYK's entire sales volume.

All-new Kia K5 signifies new brand direction

To demonstrate the ongoing transformation of Kia's design and brand, the company is giving the made-in-China Kia K5 its Chinese debut at the show. The brand's global best-selling sedan combines a striking new design with a driver-focused interior, cutting-edge technologies, and all-new powertrain options – illustrating the premium qualities that the Kia brand now offers Chinese customers.

The K5 also boasts a suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies, placing it among the most high-tech and comprehensively-equipped cars in its class.

For more information about Kia Motors and our products, please visit our Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281982/Kia_Carnival_MPV.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease