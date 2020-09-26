Commerzbank: Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors

- Manfred Knof to succeed Martin Zielke from 1 January 2021 - Vetter: "I am pleased that we have been able to win Manfred Knof for the role of Commerzbank's CEO."

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank unanimously appointed Manfred Knof (55) as successor to Martin Zielke as Chairman of the Commerzbank Board of Managing Directors.

This decision is subject to the approval of supervisory authorities.

Hans-Jörg Vetter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, said: "I am pleased that we have been able to win Manfred Knof for the role of Commerzbank's CEO. Manfred Knof is an experienced and highly effective top manager who has proven himself in a wide range of tasks in the financial services industry. He brings the necessary expertise and human leadership skills for the tasks that lie ahead of the Bank."

Manfred Knof said: "I have a great deal of respect for this new assignment. Commerzbank, with its Mittelstandsbank, has a high relevance for the German economy. Its Private Clients Business has shown a very innovative approach. And Commerzbank has a unique culture that I am very much looking forward to."

Vetter thanked Martin Zielke, who will remain Commerzbank's CEO until 31 December 2020, for his performance at the helm of the Bank: "As a CEO, Martin Zielke successfully focused Commerzbank's business model and pushed ahead with the digitalisation of the Bank. In doing so, he has set important strategic impulses, which will be decisive for Commerzbank's future success.

Martin Zielke has shown great engagement for Commerzbank in the last 18 years and has also supported me personally. For this, I express personally and also on behalf of the Supervisory Board my sincere thanks and respect to him."

From 1 August 2019 to its merger into Deutsche Bank AG in Mai this year, Manfred Knof was Chairman of the Board of DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG and now continues to be Head of Deutsche Bank's Private Bank Germany.