ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until September 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 21, 2017 and July 21, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

FirstEnergy investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-firstenergy-corp-securities-lit ... or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

FirstEnergy and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 21, 2020, federal law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others in connection with a $60 million racketeering and bribery scheme designed to ensure the passage of legislation that included a billion-dollar bailout of two failing nuclear power plants owned by the Company’s former subsidiary and operated by the Company. Further, the Company disclosed the same day that it had received subpoenas in connection with the investigation, which is ongoing.

On this news, the price of FirstEnergy’s shares plummeted.

The case is Owens v. FirstEnergy Corp., No. 20-cv-3785.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

