Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Thousands of Participants Globally

The theme for this year’s Run was “United. Unstoppable”, which celebrated camaraderie, resilience and a shared sense of community among several thousands of Wipro employees, their friends and families, alumni, customers, partners and suppliers.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the 15 th edition of the ‘Spirit of Wipro’ (SOW) Run globally with thousands of participants across 35 countries, running separately, yet together in spirit, at a time of their choosing.

The SOW Run is an annual, global tradition at Wipro and has been held every year since its inception. This year too, the Run was organized on schedule despite the pandemic induced constraints. The runners strictly adhered to the local COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols in various countries while participating in the event.

Commenting on the Run, Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “We are connecting in a new way — gathering with technology rather than in person. But the Spirit of Wipro Run still stands for everything it has represented since it began: our passion for client success, respect for others, global responsibility, and unyielding integrity.”

Saurabh Govil, President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Despite the changed circumstances, the tradition remains alive, our purpose remains unchanged. The Run is a testament to the spirit of togetherness of Wiproites in these extraordinary times and a celebration of all that we stand for. We expect the proceeds from the Run to benefit communities that we operate in.”

Each year the proceeds from the SOW Run are used towards social causes identified by the locations, globally. The funds raised by the runners are matched 100% by Wipro Limited and are utilized by Wipro Cares, the community initiatives arm of Wipro Limited. In the United States, where Wipro has a significant presence, the funds will be used to support educational programmes in underserved communities.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.