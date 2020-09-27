 

Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Thousands of Participants Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2020, 08:52  |  107   |   |   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the 15th edition of the ‘Spirit of Wipro’ (SOW) Run globally with thousands of participants across 35 countries, running separately, yet together in spirit, at a time of their choosing.

The theme for this year’s Run was “United. Unstoppable”, which celebrated camaraderie, resilience and a shared sense of community among several thousands of Wipro employees, their friends and families, alumni, customers, partners and suppliers.

The SOW Run is an annual, global tradition at Wipro and has been held every year since its inception. This year too, the Run was organized on schedule despite the pandemic induced constraints. The runners strictly adhered to the local COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols in various countries while participating in the event.

Commenting on the Run, Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “We are connecting in a new way — gathering with technology rather than in person. But the Spirit of Wipro Run still stands for everything it has represented since it began: our passion for client success, respect for others, global responsibility, and unyielding integrity.”

Saurabh Govil, President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Despite the changed circumstances, the tradition remains alive, our purpose remains unchanged. The Run is a testament to the spirit of togetherness of Wiproites in these extraordinary times and a celebration of all that we stand for. We expect the proceeds from the Run to benefit communities that we operate in.”

Each year the proceeds from the SOW Run are used towards social causes identified by the locations, globally. The funds raised by the runners are matched 100% by Wipro Limited and are utilized by Wipro Cares, the community initiatives arm of Wipro Limited. In the United States, where Wipro has a significant presence, the funds will be used to support educational programmes in underserved communities.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Seite 1 von 3
Wipro Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Veolia Confirms Today That Engie Having Canceled Its Board of Directors Scheduled on September 25, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
„Spirit of Wipro“-Lauf bringt Tausende von Teilnehmern weltweit zusammen
16.09.20
Unabhängige Forschungsfirma identifiziert Wipro als „Leader" in der robotergestützten Prozessautomatisierung im Gesundheitswesen und in den Biowissenschaften
15.09.20
Wipro Recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in Healthcare Payer Operations Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020
09.09.20
Wipro plant die Errichtung eines Digital Innovation Hubs in Düsseldorf, Deutschland
08.09.20
Marelli vergibt einen mehrjährigen globalen Auftrag für das Engineering von Automobilsoftware an Wipro
08.09.20
Marelli Awards Multi-Year Global Automotive Software Engineering Contract to Wipro
02.09.20
Wipro Study Finds 95% Business Leaders Consider AI Critical, Yet Only 17% Leverage it Across the Organization

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
2
Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Under IFRS