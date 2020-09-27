DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

LPKF signs framework agreement with a client in the solar industry



27-Sep-2020 / 17:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Garbsen, 27 September 2020 - The LPKF Group, a leading manufacturer of laser technology for micromaterial processing, today signed a framework agreement with a manufacturer of thin-film solar modules, from which LPKF expects a total volume of at least ca. EUR 18 million. At the same time as the signing of the framework agreement, an initial order for laser systems for structuring thin-film solar modules has been placed.



Revenue from this framework agreement is expected to be realized beginning in the second quarter of 2021 and into 2022. This confirms the company's internal revenue planning in the Solar segment.



The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the framework agreement.



LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed in the SDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000)







Contact:

Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

27-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

