DGAP-Adhoc LPKF signs framework agreement with a client in the solar industry
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 27.09.2020, 17:22 | 110 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Garbsen, 27 September 2020 - The LPKF Group, a leading manufacturer of laser technology for micromaterial processing, today signed a framework agreement with a manufacturer of thin-film solar modules, from which LPKF expects a total volume of at least ca. EUR 18 million. At the same time as the signing of the framework agreement, an initial order for laser systems for structuring thin-film solar modules has been placed.
Revenue from this framework agreement is expected to be realized beginning in the second quarter of 2021 and into 2022. This confirms the company's internal revenue planning in the Solar segment.
The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the framework agreement.
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed in the SDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000)
Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations
27-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
|Osteriede 7
|30827 Garbsen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 5131 7095-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 5131 7095-95
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@lpkf.com
|Internet:
|www.lpkf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006450000
|WKN:
|645000
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1137137
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1137137 27-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
