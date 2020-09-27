DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

LPKF signs framework agreement for supplying sys-tems to manufacture thin-film solar modules



27.09.2020 / 17:28

Garbsen, 27 September 2020 - Today, technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (LPKF) has signed a framework agreement with a manufacturer of thin-film solar modules, from which LPKF expects a total volume of at least ca. EUR 18 million. Together with the signing of the framework agreement, an initial order for laser systems for the structuring of solar modules has been placed by the customer. Revenue from this framework agreement is expected to be realized beginning in the second quarter of 2021 and into 2022. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the framework agreement.



LPKF has been a successful supplier to the solar industry for 13 years and is now a globally leading supplier of highly specialized laser systems for structuring thin-film solar modules.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this customer's projects have been delayed during the course of this year. "We appreciate this positive impulse for our solar business and will soon commence production of this first order at our Suhl location", says CEO Goetz M. Bendele. "The solar segment is an important element of our growth strategy. With this order, we can further strengthen our market position in the thin-film segment". The framework agreement confirms the company's internal revenue planning in the Solar segment.



LPKF's ultra-precise laser technology enables manufacturers to significantly increase the conversion efficiency of each individual solar module. This makes the production of solar electricity more competitive - even without state subsidies. "Against the backdrop of ongoing and accelerating climate change, this is a good example of how innovative technology can be used to make the generation of electric energy both cleaner and more sustainable," says Bendele.



