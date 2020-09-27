 

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Investors of Important November 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – GOL

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) between March 14, 2019 and July 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 10, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GOL investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GOL class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1912.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GOL had material weaknesses in its internal controls; (2) there was substantial doubt as to GOL’s ability to continue to exist as a going concern because of negative net working capital and net capital deficiency; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant time. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 10, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1912.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

