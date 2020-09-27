 

WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Wrap Technologies, Inc. ("Wrap" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WRTC) resulting from allegations that Wrap might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Wrap securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Wrap Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report entitled “Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors” alleging, among other things, that the Company’s trial pilot program with the LAPD was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the results to investors.

On this news, securities of Wrap fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43% to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020.

If you purchased Wrap securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/wraptechnologiesinc-wrtc-shareholder-cl ... or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

