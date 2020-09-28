Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine

The Company is assessing the extent of damage to the motors, but early indications are that the motors will need to be removed from site and undergo extensive repair. The operation has two spare motors. One is on site and available and the second is offsite completing rehabilitation. The Company is assessing the potential for a staged resumption of processing using these two motors, however full processing rates are not expected to be achievable for an extended period of time. Accordingly, full year 2020 production, cash cost and capital expenditure guidance for the Chapada mine has been withdrawn.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that processing activities have been interrupted at the Chapada mine in Brazil. The operation suffered a power outage in the morning of September 27, 2020. When power was restored, the protection system at the operation's main electrical substation failed, resulting in significant damage to all four SAG and ball mill motors.

In addition to assessing a staged resumption of processing, the Company will be bringing forward planned maintenance and refocusing mining on waste removal and development activities.

The Company carries business interruption insurance and will be assessing the applicability of the insurance and the relevant waiting periods in deciding whether to make a claim. There were no injuries or environmental damage.

The Company will provide additional information and updates on the operation's 2020 guidance as appropriate.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

