 

Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 00:45  |  131   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that processing activities have been interrupted at the Chapada mine in Brazil. The operation suffered a power outage in the morning of September 27, 2020. When power was restored, the protection system at the operation's main electrical substation failed, resulting in significant damage to all four SAG and ball mill motors.

The Company is assessing the extent of damage to the motors, but early indications are that the motors will need to be removed from site and undergo extensive repair.  The operation has two spare motors. One is on site and available and the second is offsite completing rehabilitation.  The Company is assessing the potential for a staged resumption of processing using these two motors, however full processing rates are not expected to be achievable for an extended period of time. Accordingly, full year 2020 production, cash cost and capital expenditure guidance for the Chapada mine has been withdrawn.

In addition to assessing a staged resumption of processing, the Company will be bringing forward planned maintenance and refocusing mining on waste removal and development activities. 

The Company carries business interruption insurance and will be assessing the applicability of the insurance and the relevant waiting periods in deciding whether to make a claim. There were no injuries or environmental damage.

The Company will provide additional information and updates on the operation's 2020 guidance as appropriate.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on September 27, 2020 at 18:45 Eastern Time.

Cautionary Statement in Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease