Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine

"The Lundin Mining family is in mourning, following the death of our longtime colleague. Our focus is on supporting the employee's family, as well as our workforce and the community as we deal with this loss." said Marie Inkster, President and CEO of Lundin Mining. Mrs. Inkster added, "Over the coming days, we will be holding safety stand-downs at all of our operations globally to reflect on the loss of our colleague and remind ourselves how we can keep each other safe."

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") provides an update on the fatal accident which occurred at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Preliminary information indicates the accident occurred in an active production heading that was undergoing scaling activities. The Company is investigating this tragic incident and is also retaining a third-party to conduct an independent investigation. All relevant authorities have been notified.

Operations at Neves-Corvo were suspended following the incident. Operations are planned to resume mid week, with the exception of mining activities in the immediate area of the accident.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

