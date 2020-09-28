 

Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 02:00  |  134   |   |   

New attempt to promote Korean companies to domestic and foreign markets in post-coronavirus era.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVING NEWS' Korea's only convention media and online exhibition center by itself, began this project to help Korean companies to enter the domestic and foreign markets through MIK HOT SPOT (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) on its way to become the global online hot spot.

The online exhibition consists of opening the MIK ONLINE HOT SPOT exhibition, business introduction video for buyers and investors, domestic and global promotion, target promotion for MIK HOT SPOT network, and post-management after contacting the buyers and investors, open for 365 days a year.

The five companies that participated in the MIK HOT SPOT_Pangyo Technovalley 100 IT & CT special are as follows:

  • BluezenDrone
  • Hancom Mobility
  • Vietmate
  • Textory
  • Youneedcharacter

- BluezenDrone

BluezenDrone is a member of the large open source flight stack PX4-based dronecode for commercial use, and it is a PX4 platform technology development company representing Korea. BluezenDrone, which has established itself as a company specializing in industrial drone technology solutions, continues to research and develop unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology, and it is engaged in various drone businesses.

Its business targets are finished industrial drone manufacturers, drone-based public and commercial service providers, and industrial drones and drone operators for commercial systems. It is closely cooperating with finished industrial drone manufacturers to develop hardware and software for special devices such as flight control devices and mission computers and various technical solutions for the stability of drone systems, and it is supplying them to finished product manufacturers.

- Hancom Mobility

Hancom Mobility offers various hardware and software in the parking industry like Parking Friends, a shared parking service for real-time search and reservation of parking spaces, Parking Friends, the shared parking payment service, PF Sensor, the IoT parking sensor with the most advanced IoT communication network, PF Control System, the all-in-one solution that provides all infrastructure necessary for parking lot implementation, and PF Blocker, the BLE blocker for entry and exit management that works by smartphones. The birthplace of Hancom Mobility is a startup company named Mirae NCT. Hancom Group acquired Mirae NCT in 2019 and entered the mobility business, and even changed the company name to Hancom Mobility.

