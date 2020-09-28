 

Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for customers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 04:00  |  102   |   |   

Brands & Retailers can now have access to best-in-class routing, omnichannel commerce solutions, and supply chain management under one roof

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in the supply chain, today announced a partnership with Vinculum, a global software SaaS company enabling omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for brands.

Locus Logo

Locus and Vinculum will together provide a seamless solution for brands to manage everything E-commerce, right from global marketplace listings, data consistency, real-time view of inventory in stores, BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store), BOPAK (buy online, pick up at kerbside), Returns across channels, to last-mile routing.

"Locus is continuously increasing its presence in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and India. In these markets, the relevance of E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) has skyrocketed in the recent past. Companies are looking for solutions to go online and reach more customers," said Krishna Khandelwal, Chief Business Officer, Locus. "We, at Locus, are continuously looking to join hands with great partners to address customer pain points.  We are very excited about this partnership with Vinculum as it will help brands take products to their customers without all the hassle that comes with starting from scratch."

"As a leader in SaaS omnichannel retailing, ecommerce and B2B fulfillment, we work with all parts of the Omnichannel ecosystem including brands, 3pls, marketplaces and retailers. As part of our extensive partner program, we continuously look for functionalities that extend our product capabilities and provide added value to our customers. Smart logistics solutions are a problem area for many of our customers. The partnership with Locus will help our customers to be more efficient and enable them to scale faster. We are excited by the possibilities of the partnership and the value it will bring to our mutual customers," says Venkat Nott, Founder & CEO, Vinculum Group.

Locus uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions to customers. The company presently works with top clients across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and India. It has offices in the USA, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The top management of the company includes executives from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays Capital, Google, and BlueDart (a DHL company), and data scientists with PhDs from the Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Illinois, among others.

Locus has so far raised $29 million from tier-1 investors like Tiger Global, Falcon Edge, Blume Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners, & growX ventures, among others.

About Locus:
Locus is a deep-tech platform that automates human decisions in the supply chain to provide efficiency, transparency, and consistency in logistics operations.

The platform uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, insights and analytics, beat optimization, efficient warehouse management, vehicle allocation and utilization. Locus also helps companies optimize their end-to-end supply chain network with its strategic consulting offering.

The company powers more than two million deliveries daily across Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Europe, and North America.  Visit www.locus.sh to know more!

About Vinculum:
Vinculum is a global software SaaS company enabling omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for brands. Vinculum's products help Brands to keep consistent product data across data sources, easily list products to global marketplaces, orchestrate real time view of inventory in stores and manage orders, fulfillment and returns seamlessly across channels. Through an uberized network of brand distributors and a connected ecosystem of IOR, custom clearance and digital marketing partners, Vinculum helps brands to scale globally. Our industry recognized Vin eRetail WMS is used by many Brands, 3PLs, Marketplaces and Distributors globally, for both B2B and B2C fulfillment.

Click here to know more about Vinculum.

Marketing@locus.sh

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197609/Locus_Logo.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281605/Vinculum_Logo.jpg

 

Vinculum Logo

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease