 

Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products

Trusted cloud leader launches new product and features to further accelerate enterprises' digital transformation

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has seen the demand for its database family of products double year-over-year. The increase was fueled by industries' growing needs to move their operations online given the lasting impacts of COVID-19. Alibaba Cloud is the third largest cloud computing company in the world, and its database technologies currently serve more than 100,000 companies globally.

Mr Erwin Foo, Group Chief Technology Officer of PrestoMall said: "As one of the leading e-commerce players in Malaysia, we are constantly looking to adopt future proof and affordable solution to enhance our platform and provide more unique and remarkable experience for our customer. Due to the complexity of the e-commerce platforms, we need a reliable, robust and scalable database that can enable the growth of our dynamic business without worrying too much about the infrastructure and support needed."

To support customers' digital transformation journey, at the Apsara Conference 2020, Alibaba Cloud database team launched a series of new product and feature upgrades, which include a family of cloud native database products covering OLTP, OLAP, NoSQL, tools and utility, and self-driving database platform. These products will provide a rich solution portfolio within the database eco-system for the complete cycle of data processing, storage, management, and analytics.

Lindorm, the cloud-native multi-model database that used to support the Alibaba Group ecosystem, is first introduced to the market in order to benefit the wider Alibaba Cloud ecosystem and public customers. Lindorm is a cloud-native database, with affordable storage and flexible processing characteristics. It is suitable to be used by applications with massive processing requirement for a mixture of unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data. The application of Lindorm for enterprises is able to reduce the storage cost by 80% as compared with using conventional databases, with an availability guarantee of at least 99.99%.

