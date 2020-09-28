 

XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 05:25  |  130   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary in China, Guangdong Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co., Ltd. (“Guangdong Xiaopeng”), entered into a cooperation agreement (“Cooperation Agreement”) with Guangzhou GET Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Guangzhou GET Investment”), a wholly owned investment company of Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200927005080/en/

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new XPeng smart EV manufacturing base in Guangzhou (Photo: Business Wire)

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new XPeng smart EV manufacturing base in Guangzhou (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the terms of the Cooperation Agreement, Guangzhou GET Investment agrees to provide RMB4 billion in financing to help fuel XPeng’s growth as well as support the construction of a new Smart EV manufacturing base (“Smart EV Manufacturing Base”) for XPeng in the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone.

The Cooperation Agreement marks another milestone achievement in XPeng’s advancement of manufacturing expansion and puts the Company’s leadership position at the forefront of the Smart EV market. In addition to its wholly owned plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, which has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units, XPeng’s new Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou will significantly expand the Company’s production capacity and accelerate XPeng’s momentum to achieve its goals in innovation, technological advancement and growth.

“We are very excited to be selected as a key player in the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of XPeng. “With the strong support from the Guangzhou government, we are confident we will execute on our strategic growth initiatives and deliver the highest quality products and services to meet our customers’ needs.”

Under the Cooperation Agreement, Guangzhou GET Investment will invest up to RMB1.3 billion to construct the Smart EV Manufacturing Base according to design requirements and specifications to be provided by Guangdong Xiaopeng. The Smart EV Manufacturing Base is expected to commence production by December 2022, upon which Guangzhou GET Investment will lease it to an operating subsidiary of Guangdong Xiaopeng (the “Operating Subsidiary”) for a tenure of seven years. Upon the expiry of the lease, the Operating Subsidiary will acquire the Smart EV Manufacturing Base from Guangzhou GET Investment at costs incurred by Guangzhou GET Investment.

Seite 1 von 3
XPeng (A) (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Veolia Confirms Today That Engie Having Canceled Its Board of Directors Scheduled on September 25, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
Tesla-Konkurrenz : Neue E-Auto-Aktie XPeng: Ist das Chinas Tesla? – Analystenmeinung
01.09.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Boom wie nie" - Amazon, Tesla, Xiaomi, Plug Power, Solar, SDI und VW im Check

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
56
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
26.08.20
5
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?