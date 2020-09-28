 

Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore

  • New services contract demonstrates SMRT Train Ltd and Land Transport Authority’s confidence in Bombardier’s rolling stock services expertise
  • Bombardier secures position as a leading services provider in the region with more than 1,000 vehicles under maintenance across Southeast Asia by 2024

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a new contract with Singapore’s rail operator, SMRT Train Ltd (SMRT), supported by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), to provide 10-years of long-term service support for 636 BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro cars currently in delivery for the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL). This order comes with an option to extend the agreement for a further 20 years. The new integrated fleet services contract includes technical support and spares supply at the NSEWL.

“We are proud to continue playing such a major role, contributing to Singapore’s public transport network and supporting our customer’s ambitious expansion plan to grow its rail network to 360 km by the 2030s. This order demonstrates the confidence LTA and SMRT have in our industry-leading services capabilities,” said Jayaram Naidu, President of Southeast Asia Region, Bombardier Transportation. “We will maintain their assets to the highest levels of reliability and availability throughout their lifecycle and ensure that the trains move people safely and on-time to their destinations.”      

This is the third order received for the NSEWL. The initial base contract was awarded by the LTA for 396 metro cars, then a further order of 240 additional metro cars was placed. The new NSEWL Service contract awarded is the latest chapter in Bombardier’s rail services growth story. In March 2018, SMRT awarded Bombardier a 10-year maintenance and spares support contract for 32 BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM automated people mover cars operating on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) line. This was the first services contract of this scope for Bombardier in Southeast Asia. With over 1,000 vehicles under maintenance across Southeast Asia by 2024, Bombardier is fast becoming a recognized leader in rolling stock services.

