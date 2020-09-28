Basilea starts phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 with derazantinib in patients with gastric cancer

Basel, Switzerland, September 28, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has initiated the phase 1/2 study, FIDES-03, with the FGFR inhibitor derazantinib. The multi-cohort study is evaluating derazantinib in patients with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations. Derazantinib will be assessed as monotherapy and in combination with other cancer treatments, for instance with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab.

Basilea will be the sponsor of the study and Roche will provide clinical supply of atezolizumab.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Basilea’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “Our development strategy for derazantinib is focused on strengthening the clinical evidence on the differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors. The unique kinase inhibition profile of derazantinib, results from preclinical studies and the safety and tolerability profile observed in clinical studies, provide a strong rationale for evaluating the drug candidate in patients with advanced gastric cancer with FGFR genetic aberrations, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy. Advanced gastric cancer is associated with a very poor prognosis and is an area of high unmet medical need.”

Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the third most lethal cancer type.1 Median survival rarely exceeds twelve months and the five-year-survival is less than 10%.2 Basilea estimates that there are approximately 190,000 new cases of gastric cancer per year in total across the EU top 5 countries, Japan and the U.S. FGFR genetic aberrations have been observed in about 10% of gastric cancers.3

About derazantinib

Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.4 FGFR kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or amplifications, have been identified as potentially important therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung cancers.5 In these cancers, FGFR genetic aberrations are found in a range of 5% to 30%.6