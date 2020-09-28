GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Meta-Analysis Confirming that Spontaneous Recovery in LHON is rare in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology

The paper*, written by leading global authorities on LHON, confirms the low rate of spontaneous visual recovery in patients with a mutated ND4 gene, the most common cause of the disease. For those 15 years or older at onset of visual loss, only an estimated 11.3% experienced some degree of visual recovery.

today announced the recent publication of a new meta-analysis of the natural history of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) in the September 2020 issue of the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology , the official journal of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society (NANOS).

LHON is a rare, inherited bilaterally blinding disease predominantly affecting otherwise healthy young individuals, mostly men. Some 800 to 1,200 new patients are affected each year in the US and in the EU. Clinicians who manage LHON patients have long agreed that patients only rarely recover their vision once disease onset begins, but they have found it challenging to estimate the rate of spontaneous recovery, given the small number of patients they personally encounter even after decades of clinical practice. The challenge was made more acute because different mutations had different prognoses. Those with the most common mutation, that in the ND4 gene, were generally regarded as having the poorest prognosis.

The Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology paper, entitled “Visual Outcomes in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Patients with the m.11778G>A (MTND4) Mitochondrial DNA Mutation”, overcame the challenge of small patient numbers by conducting a meta-analysis of 12 retrospective and 3 prospective studies, which were identified after an extensive review of the scientific and medical literature. Treatment with idebenone did not exclude patients from the sample. This approach enabled the authors to analyze the evolution of visual function in 695 patients with a mutated ND4 gene.

“Many papers have attempted to estimate the extent of spontaneous recovery in LHON, but it has been tricky to arrive at an aggregate rate for the most common underlying mutation, given the different approaches and samples used in the various studies,” commented Dr. Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer of GenSight Biologics and a co-author of the paper. “The paper provides an extensive and exhaustive review of the literature and key insights in our knowledge of the disease.”