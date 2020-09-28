 

DGAP-News Energiekontor sells Beckum wind farm

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2020, 07:30  |  87   |   |   

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Contract
Energiekontor sells Beckum wind farm

28.09.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Project sale to Commerz Real

- Output is sufficient for around 7,000 households

 

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of the Beckum wind farm. This wind farm is a repowering project with two wind turbines of 4.5 MWp each, a total of 9.0 MWp.

The Beckum wind farm is currently being erected at the site of the same name in the Münsterland (NRW) and is currently scheduled to go into operation at the end of October. The buyer is Commerz Real, a subsidiary of Commerzbank AG, which is the asset manager for investments in real assets within the Commerzbank Group. Originally there were six wind turbines with a nominal output of 5.2 megawatts on the site near Beckum. These were dismantled in 2019 and will now be replaced by two much more powerful wind turbines, each with a rated output of 4.5 megawatts. Connection to the grid is planned by the end of October 2020. The expected annual electricity volume of 24 million kilowatt hours is sufficient to cover the needs of more than 7,000 average German households.

Peter Szabo, Chairman of the Board of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "The sale process of the wind farm was conducted in a cooperative and professional manner. The sale makes a significant contribution to the result for the second half of the year".

"Repowering and the more efficient use of wind power sites will become increasingly important in the future in order to achieve climate targets," explains Jan-Peter Müller, Head of Infrastructure Investments at Commerz Real. "This will create attractive investment opportunities for us and our investors".
 

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: Energiekontor has stood for this for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded to include solar energy in 2010. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a rated output of almost 287 megawatts in its own portfolio.

Seite 1 von 3
Energiekontor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Energiekontor - Perspektiven?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
DGAP-News: USU für Nachhaltigkeit ausgezeichnet
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:31 Uhr
Energiekontor: 2020 läuft "runder" als 2019 - Beckum verkauft!
10:08 Uhr
Energiekontor: Windpark geht an Commerzbank-Tochter
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Energiekontor veräußert Windpark Beckum (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Energiekontor veräußert Windpark Beckum
24.09.20
Strategie: DEPOTAUSRICHTUNG | Grün ist Trumpf!
22.09.20
Depot-Check: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Neue Kursziele. Neue Ratings. Neue Limits.
22.09.20
Depot-Check: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Neue Kursziele. Neue Limits. Zwei Trennungen.
17.09.20
Depot-Check: APPLE? TESLA? ZOOM? | Auch andere Unternehmen haben schöne Charts!
14.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Energiekontor AG (deutsch)
14.09.20
Analyse: Boom Branche erneuerbare Energien

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:40 Uhr
13.375
Energiekontor - Perspektiven?